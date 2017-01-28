Husky offense nets season-high in points

MORO – The Sherman offense was hitting on all cylinders Friday night in Moro, as four players hit double figures and seven hit field goals in a 69-38 girls’ basketball victory over Ione.

The Lady Huskies executed efficiently on offense and used their pressure defense to open up the transition game, initially taking control of matters with a 22-5 first-quarter run.

“I think from the very beginning, we started out strong. We didn’t wait until the second half to come out and play,” said senior guard Emily Hill. “We all worked together a lot better in this game. We had more patience and we trusted each other to make the passes around, the passes inside and move the ball to the right places. It made a huge difference in our offense.”

Ahead by 17 points at the start of the second period, Desiree Winslow notched six points, Jaelyn Justesen and Hill added four apiece, Lexi Grenvik added a basket and Emma Stutzman sank a free throw to help Sherman to a 17-12 output for a 39-17 halftime lead.

Both teams scored 11 points in the third quarter, but then the Huskies tallied eight field goals in the fourth quarter, two each by Grenvik and Kiersten Casper; and Hill, Winslow, Sammie Lepinski had baskets; and Jordan Barrett swished a 3-pointer to cap a 19-8 run.

Winslow had 15 points, Justesen finished with 12, Hill and Lepinski hit for 11 apiece, and Grenvik scored a season-high eight points.

Ivy Sandford totaled 12 points, Morgan Orem added 10, and Maggie Flynn ended up with six points to lead the Cardinals.

With the win, the Huskies (5-11 overall, 3-5 league) pulled to within two games of third place in the Big Sky standings.

Sherman played Horizon Christian Saturday.

With five league contests remaining, Grenvik feels her team can continue to build momentum down the stretch.

“Anything can happen. We all have to stay positive, keep our heads in the games and go hard at practice, so we can put it all out on the court,” Grenvik said. “We have to take what did well in the win that we had tonight and we have to put it out in every single game we have left.”

Sherman travels to Stanfield for a non-league matchup at 7 p.m. Monday.