Letter to the Editor: Enlightenment

To the editor:

Donald was “selected” by the Divine Being who reveals His name in the Hebrew scriptures to be the president. This is why you are still in shock and blame the Russians for this uncomfortable miracle.

He was selected to fulfill a specific piece of scripture prophecy. His selection is just one of many political pieces needed to fulfill one of the most fascinating final prophecies of scripture.



The scriptures are an invitation to extremely motivated focused but humble individuals who will “fix” world politics (in the near future), not an ignorant lazy selfish heaven-going superstitious lie. Yes, I am aware of Donald’s bizarre rudeness and ignorance of earth’s environmental problems.

Yes, the protesters’ concerns are valid, but they are insignificant and vain if we are to compare them with the more important necessity of fulfilling prophecy that will eventually lead to a fair and permanent fix of our political, social and environmental problems.

Donald was selected because of his proposed policies towards Israel and Europe. Many political pieces are coming together.



England’s departure from the Roman Catholic Europe is a monumental piece of the puzzle.

The world is destined to be divided into two camps, those who are for Israel and those who want the Jew out of the land.



The protestant nations, England and her old “colonies,” along with the U.S., will protect Israel. Those who are biased and hate Israel will be led by the pope of Rome and his allies Russia, Germany, France and other nations.



The prophecy I am referring to may be found in Ezekiel 38. Read this. You will be impressed. It describes the Russian European Catholic attack upon Israel led by a powerful military dictator of Russia?

The prophecy insists that the Jews must be established firmly and securely upon the mountains of Israel…the West Bank…the “occupied territories” when the attack occurs.



These settlements, it explains, must be dwelling without walls, bars and gates and be at peace.

Donald could be the political piece that ensures this “false peace” occurs so prophecy will be fulfilled.

If you live to see “peace” proclaimed in Israel between Jew and Arab, know for sure that the Hebrew scriptures are what they claim to be.

Enlighten your mind now by a personal reading and study so you can be a part of the true fix in the future. Involvement with politics…now…is vain and selfish while contradicting Scripture teaching.





Gary Fischer

The Dalles