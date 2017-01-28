Rangers too much for Mitchell

No. 11-ranked Dufur stormed Mitchell-Spray for a 30-6 lead through one quarter and finished with a 37-21 output over the final three quarters to capture a 67-27 win Friday in Dufur.

“We played a lot of people and all 14 players who saw action were able to score,” said Dufur coach Ron Townsend. “I thought our younger players played well.”

Anthony Thomas, Tabor McLaughlin and Curtis Crawford had six points each, and Tanner Masterson, Derek Frakes, Ethan Wetherbee and Daniel Radcliffe added four apiece for the Rangers, who were led by Connor Uhalde’s 15 and Kolbe Bales’ seven.

Dufur (12-2 overall, 7-1 league) hosts Ione next Friday at 7:30 p.m.