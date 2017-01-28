Sherman cruises to win

MORO – Max Martin, Isaiah Coles, Treve Martin and Maverick Winslow combined for 53 points and the No. 2-ranked Sherman Huskies built a 45-23 halftime lead and coasted to an 84-48 triumph over Ione Friday in a Big Sky Conference contest played at Sherman High School.

The defending champions may be riding a 10-game winning streak, but point guard Jacob Justesen feels there are still a lot of improvements to make across the board if this squad wants to continue to build its case for a repeat run.

“We have had a couple of iffy games, like last week in Condon (on Jan. 21), where we played our worst games all season. We came back focused and ready to go,” said Justesen, who played in his fourth game since returning from injury. “We are kind of scratching the surface of our max potential, but we are not quite there yet. We are looking to hit it. Hopefully by the end of the season, we will finally get there.”

Sherman jumped ahead 23-13 after one quarter, and in the second quarter, seven players hit field goals to cap a 22-10 run to make it a 22-point lead at the break.

The Huskies added a 26-9 run in the third quarter to swell the lead to 71-32 entering the fourth quarter.

Max Martin scored 19 points, Isaiah Coles went for 14, and both Treve Martin and Winslow hit for 10 points for the Huskies, who tallied 34 field goals and shot 12 of 18 from the line.

Ione had 19 field goals, three 3-pointers, and finished 7 of 15 from the line, as Austin Carter scoring 24 points and Wyatt McNary following up with 10.

After Saturday’s game against Horizon, Sherman (13-4 overall, 8-0 league) heads to Stanfield for a game at 5:30 p.m. Monday.