SWC loses second straight contest

Abby Birman and Allie Noland scored eight points each, and Ana Popchock went for five, but South Wasco County could not contain Arlington’s Megan Hauner in a 40-34 loss Friday at Arlington High School.

Hauner tallied 20 points, 13 in the second half, as Arlington increased its 18-17 halftime lead with runs of 11-8 and 11-9 in the second half.

“The girls played a tough game against a very good team,” said SWC coach Lynn Cowdrey. “Arlington is a team full of talented seniors that have been playing together a long time. And they are tough on their home floor. We were right there all night, and just fell a little short at the end.”

The Honkers had four players hit their 13 field goals, and the team converted on 10 of 20 from the line.

Joely Patnode went for 10 points, Shelby Collins poured in eight and Emily Kirby had two points.

South Wasco County picked up 14 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 4 of 14 from the line, 3 for 8 in the second half.

Kiana Moody and Jada Myers finished with four points, Madisen Davis had three and Lindsey Hull hit a third-quarter basket for her two points.

SWC wrapped up a tough three-game stretch against Horizon, Arlington and Dufur, and next hosts Sherman for a league game at 6 p.m. Friday.

“This is a great game that we can take away from and build on,” Popchock said. “Overall, we had great defense and we took good shots. I think that we are consistently improving and climbing the ladder.”