Crosstalk: Should Trump scale back EPA role?

by RaeLynn Ricarte

Complying with Environmental Protection Agency regulations costs the U.S. economy more than $300 billion per year and kills thousands upon thousands of jobs.

Nevertheless, the media and conservationists are apoplectic over President Donald Trump’s pledge to jumpstart the economy by slashing agency regulations by 75 percent.

On Monday, Trump signed an order requiring agencies to cut two existing regulations for every new rule introduced.

Something’s got to be done to rein in these massive and unaccountable bureaucracies.

The unequalled expansion of the administrative state under Obama has crushed America’s entrepreneurial spirit and productivity.

Trump has rightfully referred to out of control regulations as the “anchor dragging us down.”

There is absolutely no aspect of our lives that is not touched by regulations these days.

The EPA is the most rogue of all the federal agencies — and that’s saying a lot!

In 2014, the Heritage Foundation performed an analysis of the EPA’s proposed regulations on new and existing electricity-generating plants to control emissions of carbon dioxide.

That think tank determined that every household in the U.S. would pay $1,200 a year in increased energy costs, and 600,000 jobs would be lost when coal-fired plants were put out of business.

The EPA habitually hides the extent of its regulatory labyrinth from the public and Congress, and yet receives about $8 billion per year for its 15,000 employees to work a leftist political agenda.

Sound science appears to be routinely discarded by EPA officials to achieve a political agenda.

One of the most egregious examples of this agenda was the rule adopted in 2015 that defined waters of the United States so expansively that even irrigation ditches, small ponds and stream beds that are dry much of the year fell under Clean Water Act protections.

The expanded definition gave the agency more control over land-use activities.

The political agenda of the EPA became clear not long after it was established by President Richard Nixon in 1970. From the onset, bureaucrats tried to suppress research counting the cost of compliance with air pollution standards.

In 1991, a panel of outside scientists reviewed EPA practices and concluded that the agency often tailored its science to justify its actions and shields key research from peer review.

At that time, EPA Administrator William Reilly acknowledged, “scientific data have not always been featured prominently in environmental efforts and have sometimes been ignored even when available.”

In the 1990s, EPA officials refused to divulge how they calculated the cost-benefit analyses of regulations. Then leader Carole Browner blatantly broke federal law by lobbying against legislation designed to stop some EPA abuses, going so far as to destroy records to hide how decisions were reached.

In 1998, a dozen career employees at the EPA went public with charges that people were “harassed, even fired, for protesting illegal or irresponsible behavior by managers who jeopardize the proper enforcement of the law.”

There seems to be no end to corruption within the ranks. For example, one EPA employee watched pornography for up to six hours a day on his computer — and still received performance awards.

And then there is the case of the administrator who hired 17 of her family members and friends as paid interns and sold jewelry and weight loss pills from her office. Instead of being disciplined, she was given a special award in 2010, along with at $35,000 bonus.

It is more than time to clean up this mess!