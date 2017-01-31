Eagle Watch weekend

Ralph Thomas Rogers of Goldendale, at left, talks with presenter Catherine Flick with Friends of the Columbia Gorge during an eagle watch Sunday at The Dalles Dam Visitor Center. Rogers also attended the eagle watch sponsored by the Corp of Engineers at the center on Saturday, and said it was a full house for that program, with an abundance of both eagles and visitors. The Friends frequently hold weekend eagle watches at the site.
Photo by Mark Gibson.
