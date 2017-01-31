Early surge leads Sherman boys

Max Martin scored 22 points, Kyle Fields added 16 and the Sherman Huskies stormed out to a 15-0 lead in the first quarter on their way to a 68-55 victory over Horizon Christian Saturday in Hood River.

Out in front by 15 points, the Huskies finished the opening period with a 20-7 lead, and then tacked on a 19-18 second-quarter outcome for a 39-25 halftime cushion, before entering the final period leading by a 57-40 margin.

Isaiah Coles tallied 11 points, Treve Martin added 10 and Jacob Justesen ended up with nine points for the Huskies, who notched 22 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and converted 17 of 22 free throw attempts.

Ian Walker led Horizon Christian with 19 points, Ethan Evans had 13 and Derek Johnston tallied nine points, as the Hawks hit on 20 field goals, nine 3-pointers, and hit on 6 of 9 free throws.

“Horizon is a tough place to play and it’s always great to get a win on the road,” said Sherman coach Bill Blevins.