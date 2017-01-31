Hoey chosen for global outreach

Amanda Hoey, executive director of the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District and a Wasco County resident, has been selected to be part of a prestigious program designed to "strengthen trans-Atlantic cooperation on regional, national, and global challenges and opportunities in the spirit of the Marshall Plan.”

Hoey is one of just more than two dozen “Marshall Memorial Fellows” from around the United States who have been selected for the high profile role. Hoey will soon be meeting with leaders from several European nations during a visit that will stretch over several weeks.

“I will be learning from individuals in Poland, Belgium, Spain, England and France about common issues,” Hoey explained. “I will be traveling to each of those countries. Innovation around rural economies and regional collaboration governance models are two particular focus areas for the appointments I am setting.”

The fellowship is being sponsored by what is known as the German Marshall Fund of the United States, a non-partisan, nonprofit organization created by Germany to serve as a permanent memorial to the Marshall Plan, which was an American program that helped rebuild Germany and much of the rest of Europe in the aftermath of World War II.

GMF works to build interactions and connections with regional leaders on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean to support democratic initiatives and regional cooperation.

“It is a unique opportunity and an honor to be a part of this network,” Hoey said. “This (program) will allow me to meet with a wide range of leaders and explore opportunities that will support our bi-state region.”

Those participating in the program will spend about four days in each city they are scheduled to visit.

“We all have different itineraries set to our

expertise,” said Hoey, who added that she has never before traveled to any of the places on her GMF itinerary.

“Every bit of this will be new,” she said.

All of Hoey’s travel costs are being covered by GMF.

“They are making a very large investment into each fellow,”

Hoey said she will be embarking on her unique globetrotting trek very soon.

“I am traveling mid-April through May,” she said. “We each have a slightly different schedule of countries visited based upon our areas of expertise and interest. The itinerary and meetings are largely set through the program, but I have some time in which I also set my own appointments.”

She said the GMF initiative fits MCEDD’s objectives very well, as MCEDD’s mission is to “promote the creation of family-wage jobs, the diversification of the economic base, and the growth, development and retention of business and industry within the five-county district,” according to the organization’s mission statement.

MCEDD, headquartered at 515 E. Second Street in The Dalles, serves Wasco, Hood River and Sherman counties in Oregon, and Klickitat and Skamania counties in Washington.

Hoey, who has been with MCEDD for 11 years, will be a member of the 2016-17 fellowship class, which includes 44 representatives from Europe and 32 from across the United States.

According to Hoey, about 600 people in the United States were nominated to be part of the GMF program, and the process for selection involved completing an application, responding to a series of essay questions, and providing multiple letters of recommendation.

Hoey said she went to San Francisco to interview in February 2016, and was notified of her selection for the program last March.

“I never expected that I would make it,” she said. “It was an honor and a surprise to come to this point.”