Horizon gets win over Sherman

Paulina Finn posted her fourth triple-double of the season with 28 points, 12 rebounds, 11 steals, seven assists and six blocks to lead Horizon Christian to a 66-20 win Saturday in a Big Sky Conference girls’ basketball game played in Hood River.

The Hawks (13-5 overall, 7-1 league) forced 12 Husky turnovers in the first five minutes of the game and opened a 20-4 cushion after one quarter.

The advantage grew to 37-12 at the half, and after an 11-3 Horizon run in the third quarter, the scoreboard read 48-15.

“Offensively we scored most of our points in the first half in transition,” said Horizon coach Brian Stevens. “In the second half, we scored primarily in the half court. We were very patient and executed well. We didn’t force the ball into tight places. We truly took what the defense gave us and capitalized on it.”

Kaitlin Wenz added 11 points, eight rebounds and five steals, and Haley Becnel checked in with 10 points, five steals and four rebounds to lead the Hawks.

For the Huskies (5-13, 3-6), Emily Hill notched seven points, Sammie Lepinski had six, and both Lexi Grenvik and Jaelyn Justesen tallied two points, as the team managed seven field goals and shot 5 of 14 from the line.

Horizon hosts Condon-Wheeler at 6 p.m. tonight, where they have a chance to be the first group in the 1A classification to surpass 1,000 points scored.

Friday at Condon, Horizon Christian ran its record to 6-1 in league for the first time in school history after a 65-30 road win against the Knights.

Finn had a triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds, 11 steals, eight assists and four blocks, as Horizon led 36-12 at the break, and then finished the game on a 29-18 run.

Wenz posted 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals and Jodee Hicks added eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.