Lady Huskies fall to Stanfield

The Sherman Huskies trailed by nine points at halftime, and made a late charge to get to within a four-point deficit, but could not get shots to fall down the stretch in taking a 46-38 loss to 2A Stanfield Monday at Stanfield High School.

“We had some good opportunities, but Stanfield had several offensive boards in the final quarter that made the difference,” said Sherman coach Steve Bird.

The Lady Tigers were led by Kendra Hart, who scored 20 points, and Brittin Braithwaite added 11.

Desiree Winslow hit for 13 points to lead the Huskies.

Sammie Lepinski had six points, and the trio of Emma Stutzman, Jaelyn Justesen and Emily Hill finished with five points apiece.

Sherman, now three games out of the final district spot, travels to play South Wasco County in a critical league matchup at 6 p.m. Friday.