Letter to the editor: Challenge to Walden

Challenge to Walden

To the editor:

As chairman of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, District 2 Congressman Greg Walden will be a major player in drafting any Republican replacement for Obamacare.

In an interview published Jan. 19 in Politico, Congressman Walden said he plans to solicit ideas from other members of the House, including Democrats, as well as governors and “those in the health care market.”

That’s admirable, but what we don’t hear Congressman Walden saying is that he will solicit input from his constituents.

Some 89,000 of his constituents get his or her health insurance or Medicaid benefits through Obamacare, and any repeal of Obamacare will have a serious impact not only on those people but also on their families and friends.

A series of public hearings dedicated to health care in the towns and counties that comprise District 2 would give Congressman Walden’s constituents an opportunity to weigh in on what would work and not work for them.



Public hearings would be particularly useful if Congressman Walden would put forth his own proposal for replacing Obamacare.



He has voted repeatedly to repeal Obamacare, in its entirety or in part, so he must already have some specific ideas about what he wants to do.



We, his constituents, have a right to know what Waldencare would look like and to make our concerns known.

Vawter (Buck) Parker

Hood River