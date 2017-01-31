Letter to the editor: Kudos to angels

Kudos to angels

To the editor:

To all the angels with snow plows, snow blowers and shovels who have gone way beyond the call of duty to help people this winter by snowblowing, plowing, and shoveling walks and driveways so we can motivate and get around, my thanks and more thanks from everyone for your kind and concerned efforts.

You are so very much appreciated.

Along with the devoted work from the city plowing our roads so people can get to them from their driveways. I feel personally that this town is a friendly family town that sticks together and will survive this crisis of an over abundant winter wonderland.

Again many many thanks and God bless you!

Caroline Homer

The Dalles