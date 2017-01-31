Letter to the editor: Trump on right track

Trump on right track

To the editor:

Now that the election is over, many issues are coming to the surface. Somehow the media has forgotten the 1.5 million dead people who voted in the 2012 election. Also, the actual showing of a man who got paid to vote seven or eight times, who admitted it on TV.

A call was made to require photo ID to vote and all kinds of excuses were screamed to the top of their lungs to avoid it.

Voting is a privilege as a citizen and should be protected vigorously.

We need to make sure immigrants— legal or illegal— are not influencing our government. There are 356 sanctuary cities in this country-according to Rush Limbaugh- and I have to ask “who is controlling the vote count in those cities?” These cities are run by people who have grave disrespect for federal law and probably equal disrespect for the U.S.A.

We have enemies in our midst who have worked for over 150 years to gradually take over this country.

Read the book “50 years in the Church of Rome” written in 1880 by Charles Chinique, a Catholic priest, who knew Abe Lincoln. You will get a real education.

As I have said before, we are living in the end times and the U.S.A. is standing in the way of bad things happening and is an enemy to many.

We need to do what is right as a nation, that is why we need to stop the open border illegal immigration and do things legally for all!

Trump is putting us on the right track. You can bet he will get a lot of opposition.

Bob McCracken

The Dalles