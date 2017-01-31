Local teen dies

A local teen was found deceased Monday shortly after noon when city police were dispatched to a report of a “man down” north of the railroad tracks, across from the public pool.

The deceased was determined to be a male teen who was a sophomore at The Dalles High School, according to a joint press release from The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore and School District 21 Superintendent Candy Armstrong.

A death investigation is continuing but no foul play is suspected, said Police Capt. Steve Baska.

“This is a very difficult time for the student’s family and for our school family,” the press release stated. “North Wasco County School District has crisis teams available at The Dalles High School and The Dalles Middle School for students or staff needing assistance.”

“The North Wasco County School District and The Dalles Police Department wish to express condolences and support to the student’s family at this time of tragedy and loss.”

“Please feel free to contact the school district office at 541-506-3420 or The Dalles Police at 541-296-2613 if you have questions or concerns,” the release stated.