No. 2 Huskies lose to Stanfield

It was a state-playoff atmosphere Monday night, as the 2A classification's No. 1-ranked team, Stanfield, hosted the 1A's No. 2 squad, Sherman, in a non-league showdown Monday at Stanfield High School, an 82-80 Stanfield win.

The Huskies led 36-29 at the break, but was outscored 56-44 in the second half, as the Tigers turned the tide to take a six-point lead with four minutes left in regulation.

Sherman used its trapping defense to tie the game with one minute left, but Stanfield senior Thyler Monkus gave his team the lead for good on an open baseline jumper with 19 seconds remaining.



Sherman coach Bill Blevins called a timeout with 10 seconds left to set up a final play, with Max Martin set to take the game-winning 3-point shot.

The shot went off the mark, and the Huskies could not get the ensuing rebound as time expired.

“It was a loud and hostile environment for our kids to play in,” Blevins said. “It’s the sort of game you hope to experience as a player and fan. Hopefully, we can learn from our mistakes and improve moving forward.”

Martin scored 21 points, Isaiah Coles tacked on 19, Kyle Fields hit for 17, and Treve Martin added 11.

In all, Sherman reeled off 31 field goals, four 3-pointers, and shot 14 of 21 from the line.

Dylan Grogan scored a game-high 33 points, Monkus went off for 12, and the tandem of Tony Flores and Jose Garcia added nine points each.

The Tigers (15-1 overall) had 31 field goals, eight 3-pointers, and made good on 12 of 19 from the line.

“It was a fantastic matchup on the road against a good Stanfield team,” Blevins said.

Sherman (14-5 overall, 9-0 league) hits the road to Washington for another non-league hoops contest against Sunnyside Christian at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

At 7:30 p.m. on Friday, the Huskies head to Maupin to take on South Wasco County for a Big Sky Conference tilt.