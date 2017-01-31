Police identify stabbing victim

The Dalles Police Chief Patrick Ashmore released the name of the victim in Thursday night’s fatal stabbing after the man’s relatives in the Seattle area had been notified about the alleged homicide.

Nathaniel O. Preyapongpisan, 21, was pronounced dead Jan. 26 at 517 Liberty Street, a residence where he had reportedly been staying off and on with an unnamed female.

Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley confirmed Monday that a conflict had occurred between Preyapongpisan and Zoey Austin Pike, 21, who is accused of murdering him.

Nisley declined to provide information about the nature of the disagreement.

“We are still looking into this,” he said.

An autopsy was performed in Portland on Preyapongpisan’s remains Saturday. Nisley said the cause of death was listed by the medical examiner as a stab wound.

Preyapongpisan’s body was turned over to Spencer Libby & Powell so the family could make arrangements for burial or transport.

Pike was taken into custody without incident at the Liberty Street address early Jan. 27. He was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mid-Columbia Medical Center before being lodged without bail in the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facilities.

Nisley said a knife was recovered at the scene and is being held as evidence. He said no other weapons were found.

“As far as we know there was no other weapon involved,” he said.

A Chronicle article last week incorrectly stated that Pike also lived at the residence where the alleged homicide took place.

Ashmore said Pike had been staying with friends in the area but had no known address.

Pike was arraigned on murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges before Judge John Kelly on Monday.

He is being represented by attorneys Brian Starns and Richard Balsley of the gorge firm Morris Starns and Sullivan.

Nisley said the defendant will make his next court appearance for a status check on the case in about three weeks.

Pike had no adult criminal history, confirmed Nisley.



The Major Crimes Team was activated to investigate the death.

The team is comprised of city officers, deputies from the Wasco County Sheriff’s office and troopers from the Oregon State Police.