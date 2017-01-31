Rangers pick up a road victory over SWC

MAUPIN – The Dufur Rangers captured their seventh straight win to move up to No. 10 in the 1A rankings after a 56-33 victory over South Wasco County Saturday in a Big Sky Conference boys’ basketball game played in Maupin.

“It was nice to get this win against a good team,” said Dufur senior Travis Lucas. “Our defense came out and really helped us gain momentum on them.”

Dufur outscored SWC in every quarter of play, expanding on a 31-18 halftime lead with outputs of 16-9 and 9-6 on 10 of 17 shooting from the floor in the final two quarters of play.

Connor Uhalde scored 18 points, Bailey Keever added 16, Kolbe Bales was good for nine and Curtis Crawford had four points for a Ranger team that totaled 19 field goals and shot 15 of 21 from the free throw line.

“We are playing pretty good right now, but I think we all know that we can do a lot of things even better,” Lucas said. “Once we get more practices in, I think we will be a tough team to beat. We have goals we want to accomplish. We will not look to far ahead, we will take it one game at a time.”

The Redsides, now two games behind fourth-place Condon-Wheeler, shot 13 of 30 overall, with Ty Herlocker leading with 12 points, eight rebounds and five blocks.

Haven Stephenson added nine points and four rebounds, Nick Ward finished with seven points, five assists and four rebounds, and Skyler Anderson had three points, three rebounds and two steals.

SWC coach Jim Hull wants to see his team improve on ball control, limiting turnovers, making the right decisions on passes and shot attempts and clamping down more defensively.

The Redsides have a full week of practice to iron out those details.

“We can’t get down about this loss. Dufur is a good team,” Hull said. “You shouldn’t get down after losing, even though you want to win. You give them that respect. But, our goal now is to win the remaining games that we have in front of us.”

SWC (6-10 overall, 3-6 league) hosts first-place Sherman at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Dufur (13-2, 8-1) next hosts Ione at 7:30 p.m. Friday.