For the record from Jan. 31

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

HOSPITAL ADMISSIONS

Jan. 27: Hazel Morehead, Klickitat.

Jan. 30: Patricia M. Carr, The Dalles

HOSPITAL DISCHARGES

Jan. 27: Neil A Hunt, Dufur

Jan. 29: Maria De Jesus Vela Galindo, The Dalles; Hazel Horhead, Klickitat

Jan. 30: Jerry L. Benson, Wishram.

Fire

MCF&R

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services Monday.

Accidents

The Dalles

Jan. 30, 7:33 a.m. – Two-vehicle crash, non-injury, Cherry Heights Road and West eighth Street. A northbound jeep turned left into a southbound Mazda on Cherry Heights. The jeep driver was cited for dangerous left turn and the Mazda was towed.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 2300 block of River Road reported Monday morning that she had backed into another vehicle. Information exchanged.

A woman came to the police station Monday morning to report her son was a victim of identity theft.

A caller in the 300 block of Lincoln reported Monday morning two bags of garbage were illegally dumped at her business.

A caller reported a woman at the corner of East Eighth and Kelly was sobbing and screaming Monday morning. An officer transported her to a store after she was left behind by a person.

A caller in the 1200 block of East 12th Street reported Monday morning a lady offered to take care of her dog and now the lady won’t give it back. The dog was returned to the owner.

A caller in the 900 block of West Ninth Street reported Monday morning her phone was stolen in the last few weeks.

A caller in the 1500 block of Oregon reported Monday afternoon her vehicle was hit sometime over the weekend.

A person came to the police station Monday afternoon to report an assault. Under investigation.

The principal at Chenowith Elementary reported a student ran away from school. The student was found on West 10th Street and refused to go back to school. The student was under control of the Department of Human Services employees.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth Street reported his vehicle was hit at a business. The driver of the suspect vehicle was found and was not aware of the accident. Information exchanged.

A caller with a rental company reported a TV was leased to a woman, and the woman was no longer living at a residence and wasn’t allowed to return to the residence, and the landlord was refusing to give the rental company its TV back. Report taken.

Emanuel Olmos Cruz, 22, The Dalles, was arrested at the police station and accused of fourth-degree assault.

A caller reported Monday evening three people were in a car smoking pot in a parking lot in in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and a baby was in the car with them. An officer found no signs of pot use or impairment and no child with them. They were warned about driving under the influence.

A woman in the 2800 block of West Seventh Street reported Monday night another woman threatened to make sure her daughter was taken away, and then threatened to stab the woman. The officer attempted to contact the suspect but she wouldn’t answer the door.

A caller in the 2000 block of East 10th Street reported Monday night another man was threatening to hurt him. The man called back and said the other man just beat him up.

The caller was very drunk. He was taken to the hospital and a report was taken for assault. The suspect had not been located.

Wasco County

A caller in the 3000 block of West 10th Monday morning reported a possible violation of a restraining order.

Deputies responded to a missing person call in the 3800 block of West 10th Street Monday morning. Deputies attempting to locate.

A theft was reported in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road. Caller says she was evicted and her mail is being held from her.

Deputies responded to a reported hit and run in the Browns Creek Road/Chenowith Creek Road area. A car was found in a creek with no one in vehicle.

Deputies responded to an attempt to locate call near Mosier on I-84 Monday afternoon. Woman called to say her sister had been in an affair and man she was having affair with left a threatening message for her.

Kenneth Avin Salmonson, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon and accused of violation of a restraining order.

Marc Jason Carr, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon and accused of DUII-alcohol-misdemeanor, reckless driving, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A hit and run was reported in the 7200 block of Mill Creek Road Monday afternoon. One of the drivers subsequently came in to sheriff’s office and reported he had exchange information with other driver.

A theft was reported Monday afternoon in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road. A canister of change was reportedly taken from a residence, with an approximate value of $450.

On Monday evening, deputies stopped a driver near the intersection of Sixth Street and the 82 overpass. Person was warned about improper positioning on highway and counseled to stay out of traffic.

Parole & Probation

Martin Troy Casey, 51, of The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2100 block of West Second Street and is accused of post-prison supervision sanction.

Lottery

Oregon

Monday, Jan. 30

Lucky Lines – 1, 8, 10, 14, 18, 22, 25, 30

Megabucks – 6, 9, 13, 21, 30, 38

Win for Life – 9, 33, 58, 61

Pick 4 – 1 p.m., 8, 6, 1, 6; 4 p.m., 0, 5, 6, 1, 7 p.m., 0, 9, 4, 7; 10 p.m., 6, 6, 8, 6

Washington

Monday, Jan. 30

Lotto -- 08-10-13-41-46-49

Hit 5 -- 01-11-21-22-32

Match 4 -- 01-05-10-17

Daily Game -- 05-06-03

Daily Keno -- 04-09-11-23-29-30-39-40-41-44-46-52-53-56-59-64-66-72-75-78