Redside defense shines in 49-28 win over Dufur

MAUPIN – After back-to-back losses to Horizon and Arlington, the South Wasco County Redsides bounced back with one of their better offensive and defensive efforts in a 49-28 triumph over Dufur Saturday in Maupin.

“That is one of things about this team, they are resilient,” said SWC head coach Lynn Cowdrey. “Those losses were against two tough teams, but I am proud of this group of girls for not getting down. They showed their mental toughness in this game and played well on both sides of the court to earn this win.”

SWC allowed 10 field goals, four in the first half, and forced 22 Ranger turnovers, which paved the way for transition baskets.

In games where the defense allowed 30 points or less, the Redsides have an 8-0 record.

The Lady Redsides led 11-3 through one period, and then tacked on a 10-6 second-quarter run to swell the lead to 21-9 at the half.

In the third quarter, Jada Myers and Abby Birman scored five points apiece, Madisen Davis had two and Allie Noland hit two free throws to cap a 14-9 run, making it a 35-18 lead with one quarter still left to play.

Lindsey Hull hit for a season-high 12 points, 10 in the first half, Birman tallied 10 points, and both Myers and Noland added seven points each to lead the Redsides, who totaled 19 field goals, four 3-pointers, and went 7 of 14 from the line.

“The team did a really nice job of really working together as a team and we all did a good job of keeping a positive mindset and never giving up,” said SWC post Kiana Moody. “We looked out for each other and lifted each other up when needed. Tonight, of all nights, we started to realize what teamwork and determination can do for us. This is only the beginning.”

Alexus Outlaw had 12 points, Kayla Bailey and Leticia Macias chipped in seven points apiece, and Mikayla Kelly had two points, as Dufur had 10 field goals and shot 6 of 10 from the line.

“We have to play quicker,” said Dufur coach Jack Henderson. “Offensively, we have to set better screens because we struggle against man-to-man defenses. We have to get better at that, and just finish. We have played some good games of late and have improved so much. We just need to keep our focus on continuing to improve.”

Dufur (6-9 overall, 4-5 league) is two games back of the final district playoff spot.

The Rangers host Ione at 6 p.m. on senior night Friday, and then travels to play Horizon Christian at 4 p.m. Saturday.

SWC (9-7, 6-3) hosts Sherman at 6 p.m. Friday.