Riverhawk boys upended by Bend

A night after losing by a 70-35 score to Pendleton, The Dalles boys’ basketball team showed more life in what turned out to be a 69-47 loss to Bend Saturday.

“We played with great passion and effort today after a very disappointing effort last night,” said TD head coach Nathan Morris.

Johnny Miller scored nine points, Oscar Fernandez had eight, and the trio of Josh Nisbet, Eric Flores and Dakota Murr tacked on seven points apiece.

Bend jumped ahead 21-12 through the first quarter of play, and added a 16-12 run to open up a 37-24 lead at the half.

TD outscored Bend 12-11 in the third quarter to inch to within a 48-36 deficit, but the Lava Bears ended the game on a 21-11 run.

In Friday’s Pendleton game, Murr had a team-high 13 points, Fernandez totaled 10 and Nisbet notched seven points, as the Riverhawks had 14 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 8 of 12 from the line.

TD (2-10 overall, 0-2 league) travels to Hood River for a league game at 5:30 p.m. tonight.