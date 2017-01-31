TD girls drop tilt to Pendleton

Pendleton led 15-5 through one quarter, and then built on its 26-17 halftime lead with a 34-31 output to take a 60-48 Columbia River Conference victory over The Dalles girls’ basketball team.

Maureen Davies led with 11 points, and Kalan McGlothan finished with 10 points for Pendleton, which totaled 18 field goals, three 3-pointers, on 18 of 42 from the field.

TD’s Brooke McCall notched 21` points, nine rebounds and four assists to lead the way.

The Hawks hit on 18 of 59 from the floor, 6 of 26 from 3-point territory, and was 4 of 8 from the line.

Karen Jesch had seven points and seven rebounds, Sierra Watson added six points and three steals, and Kailin Hoylman finished with four points, two steals and six assists.

Iliana Telles, Jodi Thomasian each tallied four points.