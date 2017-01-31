TD girls pull off huge win against No. 5 Bend

Mired in a two-game losing streak, The Dalles girls’ basketball team had to get back on track against No. 5-ranked Bend in a non-league contest played at Kurtz Gym.

TD trailed 19-15 at the half, but then used a 16-6 third-quarter run to take the lead for good.

In that momentum-changing third quarter, Jodi Thomasian scored seven points, Kailin Hoylman added five and Karen Jesch busted loose for four points, and the Riverhawk defense held the Lava bears to two field goals.

Bend had one field goal in the fourth quarter, but TD kept the distance with baskets from Thomasian, Watson and Jesch.

Thomasian scored 12 points, and the trio of Hoylman, Watson and Jesch added eight points each.

Bend ended up with 11 field goals, with Sophia Jackson posting a team-high 13 points. Kyle Roath had six and Cambree Scott and Sailor Woodward tallied four points each.

TD (5-7 overall, 0-2 league) heads top Hood river tonight for a league game at 7 p.m.

At 7 p.m. Friday, the Hawks host Hermiston.