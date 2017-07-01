CBRC off to Nevada

The Columbia Basin Rodeo Club has four high school athletes qualify for the Silver State International Rodeo (SSIR), which starts on Monday in Winnemucca, Nev.

If cowboys and cowgirls place from fifth to 15th place in the state standings in each event, they earn an invitation.

Joely Jak Patnode (Arlington) had the best state finish of the four-person group with fifth place in breakaway roping, and she added 13th in goat tying and 14th in barrel racing.

Dufur High School student-athlete Morgan Brumley locked down 15th place in barrel racing and placed 19th in pole bending.

Morgan Jane Coyne, out of Goldendale, finished 14th in goat tying, and Bryce Harrison, from Condon, ended his year at seventh place in steer wrestling and 17th in tie-down roping.

This year, Silver State accepted Junior High qualifiers, and the CBRC had Madison Malcom (Dufur) and Kallyn Wilkins (Condon) both punching their tickets.



In all, the 2016-17 Oregon High School Rodeo program is made up of 156 students from across the state that compete from the fall to the spring with state finals during June.



CBRC starts the 2017-18 season at the OHSRA Rodeo on Sept 3-4 in Condon at the Gilliam County Fairgrounds.

To check in on the updates, fans can log on to www.ssir.us.