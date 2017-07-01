What's happening from July 2

JULY

Sunday, July 2

WORSHIP SERVICES: Gateway Presbyterian Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road. Traditional, 9 a.m., fellowship 10 to 10:30 a.m., contemporary 10:30 a.m. Topic, A Summer in Rome Part 4, Dr. Tom Pipkin. Sunday school for children only during the 10:30 a.m. service.

BREAKFAST: Pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, located on the corner of 5th St. & Hwy. 14 in Lyle.

Wednesday, July 5

RESERVE NOW: St. Peter's Altar Society Annual Bazaar will take place on Nov. 18. To reserve a vendor table, please contact Laurie Miller at 541-993-0448.

SUMMER READING: Elementary age children are invited to compete in a STEAM relay race. Work in teams and win prizes, 1 to 2 p.m., at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Thursday, July 6

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week, Sharon Thornberry, the Rural Communities Liaison for the Oregon Food

Bank, will present the current food bank service and plans for this area.

For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.





Saturday, July 8

PARADE AND PICNIC: Second annual Mosier Community Parade and Picnic, beginning at 12:45 p.m. Taco feast provided, free. Beer and wine garden, live music. For more information contact Rhonda at 541-478-0086.

BOOK SALE: The Dalles Friends of Library Book Sale. 9 a.m. to noon. 722 Court St. at The Book Barn in the upper parking lot of the library.