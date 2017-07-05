After forfeit victory, 10U group makes a semis run

Due to having a pair of 11-year-old players on the roster, what was originally a 13-2 loss by The Dalles’ 10U baseball squad against Bend North on Sunday was ruled a win by forfeit due to the rule violation.

With the win, the 10U TD squad played earlier today at 11 a.m. against Redmond in a semifinals contest.

Before the Bend South matchup versus Redmond on Sunday, a pitch count from an earlier game on Saturday was questioned.

The Bend South coach said it was because he was 11, which is against the rules.

After some discussion and look over the birth certificates, the Little League headquarters had to be called for a determination.

They ruled that both Bend North and Bend South used multiple 11-year-olds and had to forfeit one game each.

Bend South had used three older kids and North two.

All five players were ruled ineligible to play for the rest of the tournament, but both teams had a chance to fill those vacant roster spots with age-appropriate players from their league to play in the rest of the tournament.

Before the roster mix-ups, The Dalles kicked off tournament play on Saturday against Crook County and cruised to a lopsided 29-0 mercy-ruled victory.

The pitching staff of Sterling Coburn, William Booth and Cody Agidius combined for four no-hit innings in a perfect-game performance.

Only one batter contacted the ball, a groundout to second base, as Coburn struck out six in his two innings of pitching for the winning decision.

Offensively, The Dalles rattled off 33 hits and had four players go 5-for-5.

Leadoff hitter, Avery Schwartz, was 5-for-5 with two doubles, five runs scored and five RBIs.

Nolan Cates added five hits in five at-bats, one double, and scored five runs, and Booth went 5-for- 5 with five runs scored.

Coburn was 5-for-5 with four runs, and Derek Goulart tacked on four hits and three runs scored to make up the leaders.

If The Dalles can defeat Redmond today, it moves into the finals set for 5 p.m. on Friday.