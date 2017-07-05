0

TD’s 12U Stars cruise into the semifinals

Team uses a 39-9 scoring margin for its 3-0 record

The Dalles 12U Little League All Star Kade Wilson, in middle, is mobbed by his teammates, from left, Nolan Donivan, Braden Schwartz, Peyton Beeks, Cesar Sanchez, Styles DeLeon, Andy Maney and Diego Gonzalez after slugging a leadoff home run in the first inning of Tuesday’s District 5 Little League baseball game against Crook County. The Dalles broke open a 7-4 lead with a nine-run, third-inning outburst in a 16-6 mercy-ruled win. Beeks and Nathan Hedges also added home runs, as TD rattled off 13 hits, eight going for extra bases. TD plays at 5 p.m. on Thursday versus Redmond. Contributed photo/Teresa Cummings

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Wednesday, July 5, 2017

So far, The Dalles Little League’s 12U All Stars are cruising right along in District 5 baseball action from Redmond.

In three games, the Stars are a perfect 3-0 and have outscored their opponents by a 39-9 margin, two of those wins coming in mercy-ruled fashion.

The Dalles plays the host team Redmond at 5 p.m. on Thursday in a tough semifinal showdown.

Redmond has defeated Bend North and Bend South for its semifinals berth.

Tuesday against Crook County, The Dalles trailed by a 4-3 margin and then led 7-4 through two innings, but broke things open with a nine-run third frame in a 16-6 mercy-ruled victory.

TD notched six hits, had three hit batters and took advantage of a fielding error in its third-inning onslaught, as 13 batters went to the plate.

Kade Wilson, Mason Caldwell and Andy Maney had singles, Wilson and Peyton Beeks each slugged doubles, and Nathan Hedges hit a three-run home run.

Seven players scored runs in the inning, and Manatu Crichton-Tunai reached twice after being hit by a pitch and he scored twice.

With his team ahead by 10 and a runner on second base in the fourth frame, Crichton-Tunai retired the final batter on a strikeout to lock down the win.

TD pitchers, Braden Schwartz, Riley Brock, Andy Maney and Crichton-Tunai combined to allow six runs, three earned, on four hits, four walks and four hit batters with nine strikeouts.

From his leadoff spot, Wilson spearheaded TD’s 13-hit barrage with a 3-for-3 effort from the plate. He hit a double, a single and a home run and scored three runs.

Beeks was 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run and two runs scored, Braden Schwartz added two hits and three runs, and Styles DeLeon finished 2-for-4 with a double and two runs. Hedges went 1-for-2 with a walk, a run, a stolen base and a home run, Maney and Caldwell had a hit and a run each, Donivan scored a run, and Crichton-Tunai reached safely twice and scored two runs.

Saturday, the Stars scored seven first-inning runs in their tournament-opener, as DeLeon, Schwartz and Caldwell finished with a double apiece, and the quartet of DeLeon, Schwartz, Beeks and Hedges each scored two runs in TD’s 12-0 mercy-ruled victory over John Day River.

John Day River had two runners reach safely, on a first-inning double and a third-inning walk, but both were stranded.

Wilson struck out five in his 1 2/3 innings pitched to earn the winning decision.

In the fourth, Brock struck out the side on 19 pitches to seal the victory.

Coming off Saturday’s first-round shutout, The Dalles went to work against a gritty Jefferson County team, eventually breaking open a 1-1 tie through three and a half innings with a seven-run fourth frame in an 11-3 triumph.

Hedges led the third inning off with a solo home run and the next six batters reached safely on three singles, a walk, an error, a double and a triple.

TD would tack on two runs in the fifth and a single run in the sixth, as it totaled 12 hits, five going for extra bases.

Wilson was 3-for-4 with a double and three runs, DeLeon added three hits, one triple, and a run, and Schwartz posted two hits.

Beeks was 2-for-3 with a home run and a run scored, Hedges had two hits, one home run and a run scored, and Cesar Sanchez tallied a double, a walk and scored twice.

Brock, Donivan and Maney scored a run each, and both Brock and Maney had hits.

On the mound, Wilson tossed 4 1/3 innings of one-run, three-hit ball with seven strikeouts and no walks to pick up the win.

If The Dalles team defeats Redmond on Thursday, it moves into the finals for a 10 a.m. contest slated for Saturday.

The double elimination title game, if necessary, is set for 1 p.m. from field 2.

