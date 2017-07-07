14U All Stars hoping experience leads to success

At this time last year, seven of the 12 members of The Dalles 14U All Star Softball squad were vying to win a regional title and punch a ticket to the Babe Ruth World Series in Florida.

While five newcomers are fresh on the scene, the main goal from players down to coaches and parents is putting out a solid effort this weekend in White City for a chance to hoist a Pacific Northwest Regional championship trophy for a second consecutive season.

“This team is very capable of bringing home another regional title,” said assistant coach Dawn Marie Hert. “They understand that we need strong bats and a solid defense and a positive mind. The sisterhood they’ve created is inspiring and includes both encouragement and support.”

In 2015, the core players on this roster posted an 0-5 record at regionals, but they flipped the script last summer with a 4-1 record and outscored their opponents by an 81-49 margin, capping this inspiring run with a 23-13 victory over Kuna in the title game played at Settlers Park in Meridian.

Coach Hert said that team has grown over the year and they recognized the loss of its starting shortstop, pitcher and catcher from the regional-winning group.



Back on the squad this season are Mercy Iaulualo, Kaya Byrd, Lily Eby, Madison Eby, Jade McCoy, Courtney Hert and MaKenna Wilcox.



Both Iaulualo and McCoy will be asked to take the reins in a leadership capacity, with use of their energy, positivity and desire to win as the key factors.

“Mercy is a positive and contagious force. She was a driving force last year at the World Series, receiving a Player of the Game for her positive attitude, as well as helping the team earn the Sportsmanship Award,” coach Hert said. “Jade brings calm and constant positive reinforcement, especially to our batters and pitching crew. She is calling plays and making sure everyone is aware of plays and possible situations on the field at all times.”

The returning seven help provide the experience and know-how to perform under pressure, so communication on the field is two-fold from previous years and key to our success when it comes to acclimating Bella Montesanti, Brooke White, Ashley Bailey, Rochelle Tilton and Cadence Snyder into the fold.

Snyder and Bailey played in the 12U ranks last season, Tilton is back after a year off and Montesanti joins the team from Sherman County.

“Snyder is a veteran all-star player, who provides consistent fielding, batting and base running,” coach Hert said. “Ashley is the youngest player and pulls her weight at the bat and hustle on the field. Rochelle provides her strength as a heavy hitter and great catcher and shortstop. Bella is consistent at getting on base and places the ball well when hitting, and Brooke brings hustle, a positive attitude and dedication.”

Offensively, TD has quite a few big hitters, but they are versatile enough to play small ball with bunting, slap bunting and aggressive base running.



When it comes postseason success, however, pitching is going to be critical, so Byrd, Courtney Hert and Snyder, a relief ace, will be asked to stay ahead in the count, rely on the defense and get the players back in the dugout to get more runs on the scoreboard.

“Kaya (Byrd) has good speed and is able to work the corners consistently. She is very calm and calculated in her pitching technique,” coach Hert said. “Courtney (Hert) comes with a bit more speed and spin on her ball, with a changeup that catches batters by surprise. Both starting pitchers have increased speed and consistency over the year and have been successful with new pitches. The coaches are confident that called pitches will be delivered.”

Over the past week and a half, this group has been on a crash course of preparation for the biggest stage.

They have put all their chips in the middle of table, going all-in with a common goal.

“The team’s success relies on everyone on our team, from our top players to our bench, to work together and keep the positivity in the dugout and on the field,” coach Hert said. “The support these girls provide each other is unmatched. Their team bonding provided goals that included staying positive and encouraging each other.”

Pool play softball action runs from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, with two bracket games slated for 4 and 6 p.m. tonight.

The final bracket games are will run at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Friday.