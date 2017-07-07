Letter to the Editor: Barking problem

To the editor:

Dog owners of The Dalles must acknowledge the impact their dogs have on everyone's quality of life. I have lived near the middle school for several months and have been hopelessly disappointed by the number of neighborhood dogs who bark and howl at all hours of the day and night.

Compared to other places I have lived during my life this neighborhood sounds like a dog pound.

We all have a right to enjoy our homes and yards in peace, especially at night when most of us are trying to sleep. But not everyone sleeps at night, many people work at night and children need to take naps.

I have a dog and thankfully he has learned to control his vocalizations so that it doesn't bother my neighbors. But I witness countless dogs barking and howling for seemingly any reason which causes other dogs to bark or howl in return. This is maddening!

I'm calling out dog owners to meet their responsibility to train their dogs to be respectful with their noise and keep their dogs inside at night if they cannot control the barking.

The Dalles is better than this. We are better than this. We deserve better.

Chad Thomson

The Dalles