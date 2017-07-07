Letter to the Editor: Harm to kittens

To the editor:

This is a letter to the stupid, cruel individual who dumped innocent kittens on Highway 216 on approximately 23 June. They did not stand a chance.

I cannot express the anger and hurt I feel for these young animals.

This is such a senseless thing to do. There are several rescues in this area that specialize in cats. Fur Footed Rescue and Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue do cats only. Catlink and Home at Last Humane Society also do dogs.

Local veterinary clinics and Home at Least can provide phone numbers and email info on all these groups.

Please, if you need help with cats and dogs, ask for help. It is available.

Also, if you find animals that have been dumped, pick them up first, then get help from one of the above organizations. It only takes seconds for an animal to run into a busy road or disappear into the brush.

Betty Mercado

The Dalles