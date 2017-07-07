Managers get Marina ship-shape

If you’ve visited The Dalles Marina in recent weeks, you’ve probably noticed some significant upgrades to the facilities. Casual users of the marina, located just north of Interstate 84 adjacent to Riverfront Park, may not realize that the previous manager, the Port of The Dalles, is no longer involved with the private side of the operation.

As of Jan. 1, management of the marina’s community of houseboats was transferred to The Dalles Marina, LLC. The company is co-owned by Angie Wilson, who also serves as finance director for the city of The Dalles, and Lori Stirn, who retired last fall as director of the Parks & Recreation District in Hood River.

Both own floating homes at the marina, and Stirn even has some family history regarding the inner workings of the site.

“My family owns marinas on the Mississippi River, so I’m familiar with the operations and little idiosyncrasies of floating homes and boats,” Stirn said.

Wilson pointed out that improving the conditions and ambience at the marina comes quite naturally for the two business owners.

“Lori and I both have boathouses here, so we are personally invested,” Wilson said.

“It’s our backyard, so we take personal satisfaction in it,” Stirn added. “And you can’t put a price tag on that. It’s priceless.”

While direct management has been shifted to The Dalles Marina LLC, the facility is still owned by the Port of The Dalles.

Port Commissioner Mike Courtney said there are two distinct parts of the marina.

“There are two sections, the gated community and transient moorage,” he said. “The port still manages the transient moorage operation, which is funded in part by the Oregon Marine Board.”

Courtney said managing the facilities for private houseboats in the marina did not fit with the port’s overall goals.

“We feel our staff time is better served doing something more in the interest of economic development. The marina was never a fit for that,” said Courtney.

The Marina has space for 62 boathouses and approximately 40 open moorage positions, and leases moorage for all types of vessels, whether sailboats or powered. A public boat launch ramp is located at the east end of the marina.

Wilson said there have been many changes since she and Stirn became managers of the marina.

Wilson said. “The marina was overgrown with weeds and there was no landscaping at all.”

Wilson explained she hired Ben Donovan of Big River Maintenance to complete the first phase of the marina’s new landscaping, which included underground sprinkler systems and adding plants, rock displays, trees and planters. Wilson said they even had the water in the marina treated for algae.

Security has also been enhanced.

“There was previously a huge problem with the marina not being private,” Wilson explained. “Everyone had the gate code, and there was hardly any security system. We changed the locks and went to a high security key system.”

“This had been in the works for two to three years, and the board eventually decided, in a unanimous vote, to go through a process to find a new manager for the marina,” Courtney said.

The two parties signed an 18-month trial contract that went into effect Jan. 1. Now, one-third of the way through the initial deal, the reviews are very positive.

“Right now, as far as I’m concerned, I’d vote to continue it,” Courtney said. “So far, it seems to be working quite well.”

The new managers agreed.

“I sure think so,” Stirn said. “It seems like it’s going great. We’re getting a lot of supportive comments from people, and people have been responsive and respectful of what we’re trying to do.”

“It’s starting to look a lot better,” Wilson said. “It’s a huge asset to our community.”

Those using the facilities have noticed the changes.

“Oh my gosh, it’s amazing; they’ve been doing a great job,” said Janna Hage, who owns a floating home at the marina.

Hage said the changes have been dramatic. She pointed out that she previously owned a home at the marina, but decided to move out because the place was not being maintained adequately.

“We bought a new boathouse, but the place was so run down we didn’t want to be invested there any longer,” she explained. “I don’t know why the port wasn’t taking care of it. It was looking dingy and starting to lack pride of ownership.

“But we saw the changes and decided to go back down there. I’ve been really impressed.”

The improvements at the marina encouraged Hage and her husband to give the place another try. They bought a 1,000-square foot home at the marina in May.

“Our floating home is our little getaway,” Hage said.

She said they went to the marina to watch Fourth of July fireworks.

“It was the first night to have our family down there,” she said. “We talked to the neighbors, and everyone seems very positive.”

Wilson said fostering a sense of community among marina dwellers is part of the reason behind her interest in taking over the marina.

“We’ve cleaned it all up,” Wilson said. “It’s looking so much better than in recent years.

“We have maintenance people going to the marina daily. They clean the garbage, sticks and algae from the water. We pressure-wash the decks and just keep everything clean. The marina is a fun place to bring the family. We are a small community down here.”

She and Stirn are already planning additional upgrades for the marina, including more landscaping, upgrading the sewer system, and improving the facility’s electrical system.

The proximity of the marina to the freeway and downtown business district is another reason Wilson wanted the facility to be enhanced.

“It’s part of our economic development, and it’s the first thing people see when they come into the community,” she said.

“It has always been an eyesore, and no one wanted to look at making it look better. Now it’s moving in a good direction,” she explained

To reach the marina’s new management company, call 541-965-1877.