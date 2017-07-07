For the Record for July 6, 2017

Thursday July 6, 2017

Police

Wasco County

On Tuesday morning in the 56800 block of Wamic Market Road, caller reported that two males contacted him via phone and said they were with Wasco Electric. He was told he hadn’t paid his bill and if he wanted power kept on he needed to purchase a money pack and call them back with the PIN number.

The next day he was called again and told the original $1,000 he paid was not the full amount and he needed to provide another $500. He was later called and told the PIN number did not go through on that $500, so he needed to buy another card for $500 and call with correct PIN number, and he was told the original $500 would be refunded to him. Caller later contacted Wasco Electric and was advised he was being scammed. The victim of the scam lost $2,000.

There were numerous calls Tuesday evening for nuisance complaints of excessive noise from fireworks.

A possible fight was reported Tuesday evening at Celilo Village, with caller saying about six people were involved. Disturbance was verbal only, with tribal officers working with two residences involved to calm situation.

On Wednesday morning near the Tygh Valley Store, a minor was cited for being in possession of marijuana.

A disturbance was reported in the 3800 block of West 10th Street Wednesday morning. Woman outside yelling and tearing something up.

Oregon State Police

A hit and run report was taken Friday afternoon from Biggs Junction after dispatch was notified that the previous day a semi truck had struck a pedestrian. Video showed the pedestrian was able to get up on his own and entered the store without notifying staff about the incident.

The semi driver did not make contact with the pedestrian after the incident, which continues to be under investigation.

A criminal mischief report was taken Saturday morning from the 3900 block of West 6th Street after staff reported someone damaged a gas pump.

Amber Marjorie Lagroone, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning on I-84 near milepost 86 and accused of DUII-alcohol.

Sherman County

Revelation Don Lee Estes, 18, of Rufus, was arrested Tuesday afternoon at Bob’s Texas T-Bone and accused of menacing-domestic.

Regional Jail

David Scott Hodgkinson, 57, of Oregon City, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Martin Bivaldo Rivas, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.

Rodney Keith Washington, 51, of Buxton, was arrested Wednesday morning and accused of probation violation.