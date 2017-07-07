For the Record for July 7, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday July 7, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 6, 7:19 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of West 9th Street. Vehicle backed into a telephone pole and caused some damage. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

July 6, 7:01 a.m. -- MCFR crew was dispatched to a house in the 1000 block of Seven Mile Hill Road on a burn complaint. Crews found an unattended burn barrel and owner expressed unawareness of burn ban. Fire in barrel was extinguished with garden hose and crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 2400 block of East 14th Street on a report of a dog at large. The dog bit a subject in the area while animal control was en-route and fled the area. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 200 block of East 7th Place after a victim reported some items were stolen from his home.

Police responded to the 2700 block of West 7th Street Wednesday afternoon on a report of a domestic dispute. Contact was made with the subjects involved, who advised they were engaged in a verbal dispute. The incident was logged.

A second-degree theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the skatepark after a victim reported her bicycle was stolen.

A burglary report was taken Wednesday evening from the 200 block of East 9th Street.

Wesley Lee Martens, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1400 block of West 6th Street and is accused of third-degree theft.

Otto Brandon Paulette, 41, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning near East 4th and Jefferson streets and is accused of probation violation.

A caller in the 900 block of Floral reported posting items on Craigslist and now she is being harassed by a woman on the site. She wanted the situation logged for now.

A woman walking on Interstate 84 was taken into custody for her own safety Thursday morning and taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

A caller in the 200 block of West Third Thursday morning reported seeing a car the night before with two little girls in it. She thought it could have been a kidnapping. The caller was asked why she didn’t report it the night before and she said she saw that the police department was closed. She provided a license plate of the suspect vehicle but it wasn’t a valid plate number.

A caller at West Second and Pentland reported Thursday morning a man was threatening to punch a young male in the area, and was yelling. Police talked to the man and told him he could be arrested if he continued the behavior.

Cecilia M. Gomez, 18, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning at the police department on 20 counts of identity theft.

The post office reported Thursday afternoon a dog attacked a carrier in the 1200 block of East Eighth Street, biting her shorts, but not her skin.

The dog got out from under a fence. The owner came out and yelled at the dog, but did not get the dog back inside the fence. The animal control officer left a door hanger at the residence since nobody came to the door.

The post office reported Thursday afternoon a great dane chased a carrier in the 700 block of West Ninth Street. Animal control spoke to the owner, who said there had not been issues before with other mail carriers as the dog is used to getting treats.

The post office manager advised carriers are not supposed to carry treats, and the carrier that day did not have treats.

A caller at the roundabout reported another vehicle was so full of stuff it impaired the driver from seeing around. The traffic officer was familiar with the vehicle. It has extended mirrors.

A caller in the 2600 block of West Sixth Street reported Thursday evening a man tried to buy a weapon and was approved, then denied. The original transaction was March 6, and the denial came on June 16. The buyer was denied a concealed carry license through Wasco County. Under investigation.

A caller in the 200 block of West Third reported a female was attempting to break glass and cut herself. Medics were called.

A caller reported Thursday evening losing a wallet at JC Penney.

A caller reported a boat adrift Thursday evening. Law officers towed it back to The Dalles Marina.

A caller in the 2800 block of West 10th Street reported Thursday evening someone was using his debit card and had made $267 in purchases so far. Report taken.

A caller in the 2100 block of West Seventh reported his wife was physically preventing him from leaving. Before he hung up, he said she was hitting him. Jennifer Rowan, 30, The Dalles, was arrested and accused of fourth-degree assault (misdemeanor domestic) and harassment.

A caller at West Second and Webber reported a male and female pushing one another, and they had bikes with them. Police contacted the two, who were arguing and not listening to direction. The male was handcuffed and was detained for officer safety. No weapons were found. They were counseled on sleeping at different addresses and released.

A caller at Seventh and Court reported Thursday evening a man broke into a trailer and took a four-foot pot plant out of it. There are ongoing issues with this trailer.

Police contacted the person associated with the trailer. He said no one had permission to be in the trailer, but there were no plants or anything of value. Incident logged.

A caller in the 2800 block of West Seventh reported a man and woman were prowling cars in the parking lot, and the woman tried to proposition the caller. She was coming on very strong, putting her hand all over the caller to distract him and the caller felt she was going to try to rob him as well. The caller left and went to his apartment. Police searched the area and were unable to find anyone.

A couple was contacted a few blocks away and the female had a large rock in her hand. She said it was for protection if her ex-boyfriend happened to find her.

A caller at 10th and Laughlin reported early Friday seeing an unfamiliar woman down the street with no teeth. There have been many break-ins in the neighborhood and the caller wanted an officer to check the area. An officer was unable to locate the woman.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported early Friday a customer had his $800 bike stolen while shopping. The store had video and a photo of the suspect. Report taken.

Wasco County

Ariel Nina Deem, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Wednesday evening on a report of a fire. A second-degree arson report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2500 block of Sevenmile Hill Road.

Tyler James Burris, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 4500 block of Highway 30 and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.

Deputy responded to Highway 197 near milepost 16 on a report of a log truck with the logs on fire. Deputy assisted with traffic control and an informational report was taken.

Deputies responded to a report of a ground fire moving uphill Thursday morning in the area of Cherry Heights Road and Wells Road.

Deputies responded to a report of a log truck on fire on Highway 17 at milepost 16 north of Dufur Thursday morning. Truck carrying logs reported fully engulfed and fully loaded.

Caller in the 5600 block of Cherry Heights Road called Thursday morning to report deceased deer that was hit by car previous night is partially blocking her driveway. Caller is elderly and unable to move it herself. Deputy moved deer off the road and driveway.

A vehicle rollover accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 6200 block of Highway 30. Two people in an ATV, when they turned the ATV flipped and female hit her head on pavement in the mishap. She was taken to hospital in Hood River by ambulance.

A boat flipped over near the Oak Springs rapids Thursday afternoon. A yellow raft with nine occupants were spilled into the water. Only minor cuts were reported, and all occupants of raft had personal floatation devices on.

Deputy responded to a vehicle accident on Three Mile Road Thursday afternoon, a Ford 4-door rolled into ditch but two occupants did not need ambulance.

In the 1300 block of Third Avenue, caller reported children’s father took four car seats and caller wanted two of them back since she paid for them. Deputies contacted caller; advised her it was a civil matter.

Saira Julissa Marquez, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and accused of theft in the second degree.

Caller from the 2100 block of Dry Hollow Road Thursday afternoon reported 15 subjects fighting with a knife displayed. A husband of one of the employees at the site was jealous because his wife works there and she talks with male employees. The husband was told to leave. The husband pulled a multi-tool Leatherman and waved it toward people.

A caller in the 80400 block of Wamic Market Road reported an eastbound blue F-150 Ford pickup traveling at a high rate of sped with three juvenile occupants Thursday evening.

Deputy took a call regarding someone trespassing at the Dufur Pool showers Thursday evening. Deputy told female she was trespassing and needed to leave. She refused to come out at first but eventually came out. Park manager said no one was allowed in showers at pool after dark. Female was warned about trespassing.

Oregon State Police

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 136 Wednesday evening on a report of a unresponsive female near the railroad tracks. The subject was located and taken to the hospital for heat stroke. She was from out of town and got lost and her vehicle got stuck. When she decided to walk for help she fell and hit her head. An informational report was taken.

Robert Massie, 47, Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on West 2nd and Terminal streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 84 Thursday afternoon on a report of a woman with a shopping cart stepping into the lane of travel. Misty Dawn Poole, 44, The Dalles, was arrested and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Sherman County

Vasiliy Aleksndrovich Nesterchuck, 34, Fairview, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 160 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Shelethia Laurae Laster, 31, Ja, Florida, was jailed Wednesday on a Sherman County court commitment for first-degree forgery.

Javier Munoz, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday after turning himself in on a warrant for failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Joel Robert Austin, 24, Maupin, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Jaimee Marree Armour, 40, Maupin, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of parole violation.

Kevin Ray Flowers, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Dennis Lee Butler, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.