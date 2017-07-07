TD trio nets second at state

The Dalles had three local softball players join the Troutdale Bows for the 14U ASA ‘B’ State Championships last weekend at the Gordon Faber Sports Complex in Hillsboro. In the 29-team tournament, the Bows rattled off eight consecutive victories through the loser’s bracket to get to the title matchup against The Bat Company, from West Linn, but wound up taking runner-up honors. The consolation victories came against Bend, Redmond, Pendleton and Hood River, to name a few. On the traveling team were, pictured from left to right, Kilee Hoylman, Emma Smith and Maddie Troutt.