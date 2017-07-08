All Stars wrap up regionals in White City

Looking to take its second straight regional championship, The Dalles 14U All Stars managed a 1-3 record at the Pacific Northwest Regional Championships played in White City.

In their opening-round game, The All Stars lost by a 13-1 score to the Upper Rogue Eagles.

Madison Eby had a hit, and Mercy Iaulualo added an RBI double to score MaKenna Wilcox in the top of the fourth inning to draw the team to an 8-1 deficit.

The Eagles put the game away with a five-run bottom of the fourth.

TD pitcher Kaya Byrd allowed 13 runs, six earned, on 14 hits in her complete game. She struck out one and walked one.

Later Thursday, TD stormed back for an offensive explosion in a 25-15 pool play victory in comeback fashion over East Boise.

TD trailed 15-13 in the bottom of the sixth inning, but rattled off 12 runs, capped by a walk-off, two-run single by Iaulualo.

Hert went 5 for 5 with two doubles, three singles and a walk, and she added six runs scored, three stolen bases and three RBIs.

TD trailed 6-2 entering the bottom of the fourth and surged for an 11-run outburst to regain control at 13-6, until East Boise returned the favor with a nine-run spurt in the fifth.

In all, The Dalles collected 21 hits, as Hert, Wilcox, Iaulualo, Jade McCoy, Byrd, and Cadence Snyder each had multiple hits. Iaulualo and McCoy each drove in four runs, and both Wilcox and Rochelle Tilton scored three runs apiece.

Wilcox was 4 for 5 with a walk, three runs and three RBIs, and McCoy finished with three hits, three runs and four RBIs.

Wilcox, Hert and Iaulualo also swiped three bases and Tilton added two, as TD totaled 12 for the game.

Byrd tossed 5 2/3 innings, and allowed 12 runs, four earned, on nine hits with a strikeout and a walk for the no-decision.

Hert finished the final 1/3 of an inning and was credited with the win.

Against East Boise in their first bracket game, The Dalles scored five runs in the top of the fourth to lead by 6-4 margin.

East Boise, however, was not done, as it scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and then added seven more in the sixth to take a 14-7 comeback win.

Lily Eby led TD’s 11-hit attack by going 3 for 4 with two runs, Wilcox added three hits and a run scored, and Hert was 1 for 3 with a walk, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Hert gave up 14 runs, six earned, on 10 hits with five strikeouts and five walks in her complete game effort from the circle for the loss.

On Friday, TD had its season cut short from regional title contention after a 22-12 loss to East Boise.

The Dalles inched ahead by an 8-6 tally entering the bottom of the fourth inning, but East Boise poured it on with 16 runs to put the game out of reach.

Wilcox led TD’s offense with two hits, three runs and an RBI, Madison Eby tacked on a hit, three runs and an RBI, and Hert was 1 for 2 with a walk and four runs scored.

TD had eight hits and received three walks overall, with Tilton adding a hit, a walk and two runs, Iaulualo driving in two runs, and Lily Eby tacking on two hits and an RBI.

From the circle, Byrd gave up 22 runs, 13 earned, on 21 hits with a strikeout and two walks in her four innings.