Gorge to host elite camps

Brian Stevens, former head coach of the Horizon Christian School girls’ basketball team and new head girls coach at The Dalles, will be hosting a co-ed basketball camp this summer for kids from kindergarten to 12th grade, as well as a camp for college students.

Called Elite Basketball Camp, Stevens said it is a “specialized camp” that was developed with “input from college and NBA trainers,” and added that he has “individually trained 14 scholarship athletes using these methods.

“I have spent the past few years travelling and working with professional trainers from around the U.S.A. and the world, learning what they teach and how they communicate it to their athletes,” he said.

Stevens had great coaching success during his three years at Horizon, taking a team with a perennial losing streak and turning them into a 21-6 juggernaut his final season with the Hawks.

Also this past winter, Stevens led Horizon to its first district title and state tournament berth in the 14-year history of the Horizon girls program.

Stevens said he’s been monitoring basketball in the Gorge for the past couple years and that he has “tailor made this camp to supplement what the athletes in this area need to take their game to the next level.”

The camp will focus on a variety of fundamentals, such as how to beat a defender one-on-one, improving shooting and ball handling, improving body and ball control, increasing your basketball IQ, learning how to energize your team and respond to mistakes, and many other on-court and off-court elements of the game.

Stevens has a long-term vision and plan for the direction of the camp.

“Our focus is going to be on building character, basic fundamentals and man-to-man help side defense,” Stevens said.

The middle school and high school camp will run July 17-20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School.

Cost is $200, and is open to boys and girls from sixth-through-12th grades.

The elementary camp will run from July 24-28 at The Dalles Middle School for two sessions, with registration fees set at $90.

Incoming athletes in kindergarten through second grade will attend from 8 a.m. to noon

From 1-5 p.m., kids from grades three through five hit the hardwood.

The three-pronged middle school/high school and college camp is scheduled for July 31 to Aug. 3 with times set from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Middle School.

For more information, and to register, go to elitebasketballcamp.com.