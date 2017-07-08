Hustlers trying to find their flow

Following a two-game sweep loss at the hands of the Portland Barbers on Wednesday, the Columbia Gorge ‘AAA’ Hustlers will look for some rebound performances in a pair of doubleheaders slated for July 10 and 12 at Quinton Street Ballpark.

The team also played in two games this past Saturday at home against Alpenrose for league action, one of which counts as a league game.

At the mid-season point of the American Legion summer campaign, CG coach Ed Ortega has seen some positives.

“All the clubs we have been playing have multiple players that are going to play college baseball, so due to our lower numbers this year, we have a lot of young guys playing up a level,” Ortega said. “Dominic Smith and Ben Nelson are 15-year-olds playing against 18- and-19-year-olds and competing well.”

Along with that duo, graduated seniors Daniel Peters, Jacob Wetmore and Dylon Jinkins, all from The Dalles, are joined by TD athletes Jose Gonzalez, Jordan Wetmore and Kristos Kiser.

Hood River Valley graduate Jacob Smith and recent Goldendale grad Justin Sargeant are also on the roster.

This past Sunday, the ‘AAA’ Hustlers dropped both doubleheader games against Alpenrose, by scores of 11-1 and 12-2.

In the second game, Nelson and Jacob Wetmore each went 1 for 3 with RBIs, Peters added a hit, Smith was 1 for 2 with a run scored, and Jordan Wetmore finished 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored, as the team totaled five hits.

On the mound, Jordan Wetmore got the start and lasted three innings.

The righty allowed seven runs, six earned, on six hits with six walks and five strikeouts.

All told, Hustler pitchers surrendered 11 hits, issued 10 walks, and 10 of the 12 runs were earned.

On Wednesday, the Hustlers were swept in a doubleheader at Quinton Street Ballpark against the Barbers by final scores of 17-2 and 15-3.

Facing some tough opposing pitchers, Ortega said his group has been competing well.

“Every guy has been improving and taking good approaches,” Ortega said. “Jordan Wetmore, Jacob Wetmore, Jose Gonzalez, Dan Peters, Jacob Smith, and Dom Smith have been hitting the ball hard. Ben Nelson has been putting together good at-bats and getting base hits. Kristos Kiser and Justin Sargeant are putting together good at-bats and putting the ball in play.”

Starting at 6 p.m. on Monday, the Stars host Aloha for two games, and then play another home doubleheader opposite West Linn at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The ‘A’ Hustlers were at the North Salem Tournament this weekend, but hit the field at Quinton Street Ballpark for a twinbill against Pendleton at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

After that, the Hustlers make a trip to Hermiston for a pair of games starting at 1 p.m. on July 15.