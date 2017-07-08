‘Latin Wave’ radio to air Sunday

Events are taking off quite a bit faster than first anticipated for the new Hispanic radio show in town, “La Onda Latina del Gorge,” or “Latin Wave of the Gorge.” The show’s first “recorded live” segment will air this Sunday, July 9, with the broadcast starting at 6 p.m.

Local radio personality Eloy Pando launched the program, which airs every Sunday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., on June 4.

Pando said he expected the live shows would begin in the fall.

But things happened faster than anticipated, and Pando had to scramble to meet the sudden demand after he was asked to record a live show on July 4 at Polehn's Orchard in The Dalles.

“This was not planned, but their office manager found out about our show and called me and asked if I would do a live show for their workers,” Pando said.

Pando is the primary voice behind the show, which is broadcast on 103.1 FM. Pando said the program is geared in particular toward second-generation Latinos, “the fastest growing minority in the Columbia Gorge and the nation,” he explained.

While Pando and a few staffers produce a two-hour live broadcast on Sunday, the rest of the time, 24 hours a day, the radio station airs the popular “La Que Buena,” a nationwide Spanish language radio network out of Los Angeles.

After starting the new Spanish-language program last month, Pando expected to eventually bring a “recorded live” broadcast to the show.

He explained the radio show would go on the road around the Gorge, recording before a live audience and featuring live musicians or activities such as karaoke and business “shoutouts.”

Pando said the main idea was to make the radio show more personal and create a local program so the station has a live voice in town rather than always beaming programming out of Los Angeles.

To prepare for this Sunday’s broadcast, Pando and his team recorded from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 4, and they edited and prepared the material to air during their usual Sunday time slot, 6 p.m.-8 p.m., on July 9. Although the timing came as a bit of a surprise, Pando said he welcomes jumping into the process of recording programs live so they can be aired later.

“We have big plans and are eager to roll them out,” Pando said.