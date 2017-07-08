Letter to the Editor: Be an activist!

To the editor:

"What unites us is stronger than our differences,” The Dalles Chronicle, Sunday July 2, 2017: It is ludicrous for Ms. Wilhelm to say she's an activist yet claim resisters are not. Protest is what made America! Resistance IS productive. We celebrate Independence Day because of resisters!

When did Ms. Wilhelm become a concerned mom? When Obama was hung in effagy? His family portrayed as monkeys? When the Billy Bush video came out? I've been a concerned mom and grandmother since my children and grandchildren were born, actively working to make this a better world no matter who is in office. Activism, resistance, isn't limited to protest.

The irony is so thick in Kris Wilhelm's opinion piece that I could spread it on a thin cracker without breaking it. She cites President Clinton reaching across the aisle. Which Republican, let alone Mr. Trump, has done that? Former Republican Senator George Voinovich (Ohio 1999-2011) recently revealed they were ORDERED in 2008 to BLOCK EVERYTHING President Obama wanted, even if it would help the country.

Health care: we need universal coverage. Until then, we need to fix what's not working within the ACA, not dump it. Insurance companies abandon areas because of the instability of this Congress. Wilhelm speaks of need; apparently women don't need maternity coverage?

The basics of Republican health legislation, Mr. Walden's and that of his Senate colleagues, are simple: take health insurance away from tens of millions of Americans, make it much worse and far more expensive for millions more, and use the money "saved" to cut taxes on the wealthy.

The ACA was passed only after 100 Senate hearings, with 147 Republican-sponsored amendments included in the final bill. I'd call that working together! Unlike the AHCA, written in secret by aides, no hearings, no outside input, no women involved.

Yes, let's work together, Ms. Wilhelm and Mr. Walden, and provide the safety net of health insurance that Second District constituents need and deserve. Be an activist!

Sandra Haechrel

The Dalles