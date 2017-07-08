Letter to the Editor: Pool not open

To the editor:

Why in the world was The Dalles public pool closed on July 4th? Why were our kids and adults denied the recreation and the cooling benefits of the new public pool on this national holiday? Nothing was on their website stating they were to be closed. We had planned to spend the afternoon relaxing by the pool and soaking up some sun rays, but when we drove up in the early afternoon there was not a single person to be seen. I did call three outdoor public pools in Portland and learned that they were open either from 1-5 p.m. or 12-6 p.m. to serve the public. I called to ask why our pool was closed but instead got the silly answering machine each time I called.

Vickie Young

The Dalles