For the Record for July 9, 2017

SUNDAY JULY 9, 2017

Police

The Dalles City

A caller at 10th and Laughlin reported early Friday seeing an unfamiliar woman down the street with no teeth. There have been many break-ins in the neighborhood and the caller wanted an officer to check the area. An officer was unable to locate the woman.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported early Friday a customer had his $800 bike stolen while shopping. The store had video and a photo of the suspect. Report taken.

Wasco County

Ariel Nina Deem, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 5000 block of Cherry Heights Road and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Deputy responded to the 4100 block of Chenowith Road Wednesday evening on a report of a fire. A second-degree arson report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2500 block of Sevenmile Hill Road.

Tyler James Burris, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 4500 block of Highway 30 and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.

Deputy responded to Highway 197 near milepost 16 on a report of a log truck with the logs on fire. Deputy assisted with traffic control and an informational report was taken.

Deputies responded to a report of a ground fire moving uphill Thursday morning in the area of Cherry Heights Road and Wells Road.

Caller in the 5600 block of Cherry Heights Road called Thursday morning to report deceased deer that was hit by car previous night was partially blocking her driveway. Caller is elderly and unable to move it herself. Deputy moved deer off the road and driveway.

A vehicle rollover accident was reported Thursday afternoon in the 6200 block of Highway 30. Two people flipped an ATV and a female hit her head on pavement in the mishap. She was taken to hospital in Hood River by ambulance.

A yellow raft flipped over near the Oak Springs rapids Thursday afternoon and nine occupants were spilled into the water. Only minor cuts were reported, and all occupants of raft had personal flotation devices on.

Deputy responded to a vehicle accident on Three Mile Road Thursday afternoon. A Ford 4-door rolled into ditch but two occupants did not need ambulance.

In the 1300 block of Third Avenue, caller reported children’s father took four car seats and caller wanted two of them back since she paid for them. Deputies contacted caller; advised her it was a civil matter.

Saira Julissa Marquez, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon and accused of theft in the second degree.

Caller from the 2100 block of Dry Hollow Road Thursday afternoon reported 15 subjects fighting with a knife displayed. A husband of one of the employees at the site was jealous because his wife works there and she talks with male employees. The husband was told to leave. The husband pulled a multi-tool Leatherman and waved it toward people. Logged for information.

A caller in the 80400 block of Wamic Market Road reported an eastbound blue Ford F-150 pickup traveling at a high rate of speed with three juvenile occupants Thursday evening.

Deputy took a call regarding someone trespassing at the Dufur Pool showers. Thursday evening. Deputy told female she was trespassing and needed to leave.

She refused to come out at first but eventually came out. Park manager said no one was allowed in showers at pool after dark. Female was warned about trespassing.

Oregon State Police

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 136 Wednesday evening on a report of a unresponsive female near the railroad tracks. The subject was located and taken to the hospital for heat stroke. She was from out of town and got lost and her vehicle got stuck. When she decided to walk for help she fell and hit her head. An informational report was taken.

Robert Massie, 47, Beckley, West Virginia, was arrested Wednesday afternoon during a traffic stop on West 2nd and Terminal streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Trooper responded to Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 84, Thursday afternoon on a report of a woman with a shopping cart stepping into the lane of travel. Misty Dawn Poole, 44, The Dalles, was arrested and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Sherman County

Vasiliy Aleksndrovich Nesterchuck, 34, Fairview, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 160 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Shelethia Laurae Laster, 31, of Ja, Fla., was jailed Wednesday on a Sherman County court commitment for first-degree forgery.

Javier Munoz, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday after turning himself in on a warrant for failure to appear.

Parole & Probation

Joel Robert Austin, 24, Maupin, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Jaimee Marree Armour, 40, Maupin, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of parole violation.

Kevin Ray Flowers, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.

Dennis Lee Butler, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.