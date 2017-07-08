0

TD grads nab ICFL honors

The Dalles graduates, from left to right, Mike Pifer and Chaise Shroll, who finished their second season as football players for the Idaho Contact Football League with runner-up status in the championship game after losing by a 9-7 final margin against the Tribe in a game played in Greenleaf, Idaho, on July 1. Contributed photo/Kella DeHart

As of Saturday, July 8, 2017

The Dalles graduates Mike Pifer and Chaise Shroll, finished their second season as football players for the Idaho Contact Football League with runner-up status in the championship game after losing by a 9-7 final margin against the Tribe in a game played in Greenleaf, Idaho, on July 1.

Both athletes played key roles on the Oiler squad this past spring, as the team wound up with an 11-2 overall record. Shroll earned first-team all-ICFL recognition for his standout play at tight end, while Pifer had his name called as a first-team, all-league recipient at offensive guard.

