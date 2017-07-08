TD grads nab ICFL honors

The Dalles graduates Mike Pifer and Chaise Shroll, finished their second season as football players for the Idaho Contact Football League with runner-up status in the championship game after losing by a 9-7 final margin against the Tribe in a game played in Greenleaf, Idaho, on July 1.

Both athletes played key roles on the Oiler squad this past spring, as the team wound up with an 11-2 overall record. Shroll earned first-team all-ICFL recognition for his standout play at tight end, while Pifer had his name called as a first-team, all-league recipient at offensive guard.