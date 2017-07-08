What's Happening from July 9

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

JULY

Monday, July 10-July 14

KIDS CAMP: Kids entering grades 1-6 will explore “A Timeless Summer” through hands-on activities that weave science, history, art, music and play during Discovery Kids Summer Camp #1, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. For more information, visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

Tuesday, July 11

TUESDAY MUSIC: Music and Dance at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center. Dance to the Nine-String Band featuring Andre Lemoureax, KC Kortge and Guests playing blues, ballads, bluegrass and country rock from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The doors open at 6 p.m. All ages are welcome and donations are always appreciated.

CHURCH DINNER: The Wishram Community Church will host a potluck “Wild Meat Dinner” at 6 p.m. 340 Main St. Venison, spaghetti, elk goulash, and spiny porcupine meat balls. Door prizes will be awarded. Contact Charles Hargrove for more information 509-280-4548.

MUSIC MINISTRY: The Farnum Family will perform at Dufur Christian Church, 315 Harrison St., Dufur, at 6:30 p.m. Music includes gospel, bluegrass, Irish and old-time western. Information available by calling Michelle Stelzer at 541-467-2891 or online at www.FarnumFamily.org.

SUMMER READING: Join award-winning theatrical storyteller, Christopher Leebrick, as he fires up your imagination and makes fun-filled tales come to life, 1 to 2 p.m., at The Dalles-Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Wednesday, July 12

BABY/TODDLER SIGN LANGUAGE: A special story time focused on learning how to communicate through sign language, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Thursday, July 13

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week, Howard Goner will review the Northern Wasco PUD and current activities. More information online at www.thedalleskiwanis.org/.

HOME FIRES: Home Fires Burning meets at the Portage Grill (Shilo Inn, The Dalles) from noon to 1 p.m. for no host lunch. Contact oaknook@gmail.com.