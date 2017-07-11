Block party supports United Way

Community members are invited to a block party Friday that not only provides an evening of fun but helps take care of the area’s most vulnerable populations.

Funds from the fifth annual benefit concert hosted by the United Way Wasco/Sherman Council are used in 36 different programs, including those to help domestic violence victims, developmentally disabled adults, seniors on limited incomes, needy families, runaway teens and the homeless.

“Last year we raised about $12,000 and sold out and we would be happy to have that happen again,” said Jeff Heater, president of the local council.

The July 14 event featuring the band Hit Machine is open to people 21 and older at Clock Tower Ales in The Dalles. Union Street in front of the pub will be closed between Second and Third for the party that begins at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7.

Proceeds and a percentage of food and beverage sales go to United Way. Presale tickets are $15 and can be purchased at Westwind Gallery, Klindt’s Booksellers, Lucy’s Informal Flowers or by calling United Way of the Columbia Gorge at 541-386-6100. Tickets can also be purchased at the door for $20.

“It’s a blast and it’s definitely high energy — you don’t see many people sitting down — they are out dancing,” said Heater.

The party includes a raffle for prizes, such as a stay and golf package at Skamania Lodge in Stevenson, Blazer tickets and bottles of wine from area vineyards.

“We will draw tickets at intermission and people do have to be present to win,” said Heater.

He said United Way of the Gorge, which oversees three councils representing five counties, will give out $274,000 to local charitable organizations in fiscal year 2017-18.

Twenty-eight of the groups that are supported help at-risk children, disadvantaged youth and low-income families.

“We raise the money locally and we invest locally — more than $2 million in our Gorge communities since our inception in 2006,” said Heater.

There are two part-time staffers at the headquarters that are donated by Hood River County, and Heater said volunteers are always needed to help with fundraising and program activities.

He said volunteers screen programs, which need to have a prevention-oriented focus and demonstrate how the money will be used and how many people are served.

“We could not do what we do without volunteers,” said Heater.

He said United Way partners with local businesses in its Company Campaign to give employees the opportunity to support programs that improve the quality of life for area residents.

One hundred percent of individual donations and payroll deducted donations are directed to local programs, thanks to generous sponsorship, said Heater.

He gave a special shout out to Matt Larson of Discover Rental in The Dalles, who has been a consistent and long-time supporter of United Way, but whose business was inadvertently dropped from posters and other advertisements.

“We really screwed that up,” said Heater. “Anytime we need anything, he’s been there to donate his services and we are very appreciative of his support.”

Joining him on the local council are: Mary Gailley, regional manager of Helping Hands Home Care in The Dalles and an active community volunteer who serves as vice-president; Dave Wagenblast, agricultural consultant at Columbia State Bank; Tonya Brumley, community affairs manager for Northwest Natural; Joyce Powell-Morin, chief culture officer for Mid-Columbia Medical Center; Patti Elliott, retired office manager for Orchard View Farms; and Gretchen Sharp, regional sales manager for Quenett Winery.

Heater can be reached for more information about Friday’s event, or volunteer opportunities with the local United Way council. at 541-308-6175.

