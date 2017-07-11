Crosstalk: What to do about N. Korea?

President Donald Trump is facing what is likely to be his biggest foreign policy crisis a little less than six months after taking office. There are no good options on the table for how to deal with North Korean aggression — thanks to 20 years of appeasement and failed policies by past administrations.

It was ridiculous to see the Washington Post website feature the headline: “Trump has never had a plan for dealing with North Korea” after the rogue nation successfully tested an advanced intercontinental ballistic missile as our Independence Day “gift package.” Seriously? The president has just gotten his bags unpacked in the White House!

North Korea’s missile launch July 4 traveled 600 miles on a “lofted trajectory,” but military analysts believe it would have traveled more than 4,000 miles on a normal trajectory, which puts Alaska well within striking distance.

That’s a game changer.

It has been America’s policy under multiple U.S. presidents that North Korea not be permitted to develop a weapons system that could reach our shores.

It should be abundantly clear now to people who still believe diplomacy (appeasement) can work that economic sanctions have been a dismal failure to stop North Korea from crossing that red line.

U.S. officials said they had never seen the missile launched by North Korea before, which indicated the country has a massive underground weapons complex. That comes as no surprise given that dictator Kim Jong Un and others before him have openly declared the intent to develop a missile armed with nuclear weapons that can reach the U.S.

It is estimated by analysts that North Korea now has 10 to 16 nuclear warheads, and could have more than 100 by 2020, just three years away.

Jong Un is savage and ruthless, totally unpredictable and very likely to carry through on his stated intent of destroying one or more of our cities.

Adding to the worries of Trump and national security advisors is the fact that North Korea and Iran, which has also vowed destruction of the U.S., have a cozy relationship. Whatever technological advances one country makes, the other benefits. With Iran the biggest sponsor of terrorism around the globe, this is a very unholy alliance.

Don’t count on the United Nations Security Council to come up with a workable plan of action for North Korea. That body is corrupt and filled with leaders of countries who have their own political agendas in play.

What makes us all squeamish is the thought of military action, which could result in a high loss of life for both North and South Korea, as well as lost American lives.

The Trump administrtion is pushing for cooperation from China because its leaders have also expressed concern over North Korea having the ability to engage in nuclear warfare.

In the past, China has refused to stop North Korean aggression, in part, because the rogue nation is a buffer against South Korea, an ally of the U.S.

The Chinese could be prompted to act to forestall Japan and South Korea installing a sophisticated anti-missile system that will track down and destroy incoming rockets from North Korea. That would also reduce the power and effectiveness of China’s nuclear arsenal.

Many political analysts believe the key is to use economic incentives or sanctions to get China onboard with a plan to stop North Korean aggression.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently announced the U.S. would sanction the Bank of Dandong, a Chinese bank that does business with North Korea, blocking it from access to the U.S. financial system. That is one way to put pressure on China.

The U.S. can also blockade North Korean vessels under the Proliferation Security Initiative, a globally accepted means of stopping the trafficking of weapons or related materials.

There are options for the U.S. but none are going to be achieved easily. The Korea crisis is real and growing. Trump is in a very difficult position, but he must do something.

— RaeLynn Ricarte