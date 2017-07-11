For the Record for July 11, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

July 11, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 7, 4:45 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 800 block of Hostetler Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

July 8, 3:46 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, 1300 block of West 6th Street. Vehicle versus motorcycle. A report was taken and the crash is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

July 7, 5:11 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 85. Trooper assisted with the exchange of information.

July 8, 11:20 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 104. One driver was cited for following too close. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

July 7, 12:09 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of East 4th Street on a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival a minivan was showing light smoke from the engine compartment.The driver advised while driving some liquid started leaking from the engine and caught fire.

The fire was extinguished by a bystander with a fire extinguisher.

July 7, 8:56 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2200 block of East 9th Street on a report of a fire. Upon arrival a pile of lumber was burning near a home. Contact was made with the property owner who was not aware of the burning regulations. The fire was extinguished.

July 8, 6:22 p.m. – Crew responded to Sevenmile Road on a report of smoke in the area. The area was thoroughly checked but no sign of a fire or problem was found.



July 8, 8:47 p.m. – Crew responded to East 2nd and Laughlin streets on a report of flames in the area. Police advised the flames were methane burn off and there was no problem.

July 10, 5:13 p.m. – Crew responded to the 3200 block of West 7th Street on a report of a power line that was down. Crew arrived to find a line that was down but not on the ground. The crew provided traffic control until the utility company arrived to fix the line.

The agency also responded to 10 calls for emergency medical services on Friday, nine on Saturday, four on Sunday and 13 on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Rocky Allen Dexter Hamilton, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of two counts of parole violation.

Police responded to the 700 block of Court Street Friday morning after staff reported they found marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia left in the building. The items were seized for disposal and a report was taken.

A second-degree burglary report was taken Friday morning from the 200 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported some items were missing from her property.

Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning near West 2nd and Pentland streets and is accused of second-degree theft.

Dylan Lawrence Heyer, 29, no listed address, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 2600 block of West 6th Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

An assault report was taken Friday evening from the 3200 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported he was assaulted by a co-worker earlier in the week. The incident is under investigation.

A restraining order violation report was taken Friday evening from the 1600 block of East 10th Street.

Siona Lagavale Fanene, 33, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 1000 block of East 8th Street and is accused of post-prison violations.

Miranda Jean Wolfinger, 34, Milwaukie, was arrested Saturday evening in the 700 block of Division Street and is accused of three counts of harassment, resisting arrest, assault on a public safety officer, and attempted assault on a public safety officer.

Luis Francisco Cardenas Moran, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning in the 800 block of Richland Court and is accused of first-degree burglary.

A criminal mischief report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 600 block of East 17th Place after a victim reported his vehicle was vandalized.

A theft report was taken early Monday morning from the 3900 block of West 6th Street after an employee reported a male suspect fled without paying for gas.

A burglary report was taken Monday morning from the 900 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported his home was burglarized within the past few weeks.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 500 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported his cell phone was stolen.

Police responded to the 1500 block of West 6th Street Monday afternoon on a report of an assault. Victim reported that a male suspect came up to him and kicked him in the face. The area was checked but the suspect was not located. An assault report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

A hit and run report was taken Monday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported a male subject shoved another male subject into his vehicle causing damage. The suspect was located and officer assisted with information exchange.

Michael James Minson, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 400 block of East 7th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation and post-prison violations.

An assault report was taken Monday evening from the 3300 block of West 6th Street after a caller reported that his juvenile son was choked by another juvenile suspect. The incident is under investigation.

Tammy Gay McClain, 52, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Police responded to the 2000 block of East 12th Street Monday evening on a report of a disturbance. Caller reported several juvenile subjects were involved in a dispute in the area. Contact was made with one juvenile who was intoxicated and in possession of marijuana.

He was cited for minor in possession and released to his parents. A report was taken.

Jimmy James Spino, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning at the In-Lieu site on a warrant for failure to appear.

A runaway report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 300 block of West 4th Street.

A theft report was taken early Tuesday morning from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen in the area over the weekend.

Wasco County

An abandoned vehicle report was taken Friday evening from the 4500 block of Highway 30. The vehicle was impounded.

Deputy cited a Boy Scout troop leader Friday afternoon on the Deschutes River for exceeding group size on a vessel. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Friday afternoon from Tygh Valley after a victim reported some items were stolen from his shed.

Keith Wayne Teeny, 48, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop in Maupin and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

John John Chao, 30, Mosier, was arrested Saturday evening in Mosier and is accused of fourth-degree assault, harassment, and coercion.

Deputy responded to Taylor Lake Saturday evening on a report of several underage subjects drinking alcohol. Several juveniles were cited for minor in possession of alcohol and a report was taken.

Deputy responded to the 700 block of Division Street to assist city police with a disorderly subject. An agency assist report was taken.

Deputy responded to the 3800 block of West 10th Street early Monday morning after a caller reported someone drove into their gate and fled the area. A report was taken.

Alanah Lavon May Woolsey, 19, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning in the 1600 block of Chinook Street and is accused of failure to perform the duties of a driver. A minor female was also in the vehicle who was intoxicated and cited for minor in possession of alcohol. A separate report was taken.

Bradley Joseph Gannon, 42, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the Wasco County courthouse on a warrant for contempt of court.

Jasper R. Smith, 22, Terrebonne, was arrested Monday evening on Forest Service 44 Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

An assault report was taken Monday evening from the 3600 block of Mill Creek Road after a victim reported he was assaulted in an orchard in the area. The incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

An informational report was taken Friday afternoon from Mosier after a trooper was checking the last known residence of a sex offender only to have learned the subject had moved to New York and did not notify the state of Oregon.

Clarke Corey Baker, 62, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on I-84 eastbound, milepost 86 and is accused of driving while suspended and providing false information to an officer.

Timothy Lynn Peel, 55, Prineville, was arrested early Saturday morning on Highway 26, milepost 92, and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

An agency assist report was taken Monday afternoon at the regional jail after assisting Wasco County with a drug recognition evaluation on a detained suspect.

Regional Jail

Tyler Douglas Fordice, 28, Hermiston, was booked and released Monday on a court commitment for reckless driving.

Parole & Probation

James Edward Wham, 30, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.