Crush journey ends at state

The Dalles 12U Cherry City Crush posted a 2-2 record at the 25-team ASA 12U ‘B” State Championships ending on June 30 at Howard M. Terepenning Field at the Tualatin Hills Parks and Recreation Center. The Crush defeated the Silver Bullets, 5-2, in their first game, and lost to the Comets by a 12-0 score in the second matchup. In Game 3 play, the Crush motored past the Eugene Lightning, 8-3, but were eliminated from postseason contention following an 11-0 loss to the Lightning. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the front row, Dominique Mausolf, Lilly Schatz, Ella Smith and Amyrah Hill. In the middle row are, from left, assistant coach Dave Jones, Sierra Faulkner, Jeilane Stewart, Ashlyn Jones, Zoe LeBreton, Alicia Anderson and head coach Ryan LeBreton. In the back row are, from left, assistant coach Joe Abbas, Kaleyah Crichton-Tunai, Kennedy Abbas, Naomi Heredia, Keiliani Crichton-Tunai and assistant coach Jeff Smith.