For the Record for July 12, 2017

Editor's note: All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday July 12, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 11, 3:04 p.m. — Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1100 block of West 2nd Street. A report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1300 block of West 2nd Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his vehicle. A theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen. An identity theft report was taken Tuesday morning from the 1500 block of East 18th Street after a victim reported she received a medical bill for services she never had.

A runaway report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 2700 block of West 7th Street. A runaway report was taken Tuesday afternoon from the 1900 block of East 10th Street.

A theft report was taken Tuesday evening from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after a victim reported her rings were stolen.

A burglary report was taken Tuesday evening from the 1000 block of Snipes Street after a victim reported his home was entered and some items stolen.

Ulisese Junior Fanene, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 500 block of West 13th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the 2400 block of East 13th Street Tuesday evening after a caller reported a toddler came to his home and said she was lost. The foster child’s parents were located and an informational report was taken.

Police responded to the 2400 block of East 10th Street Tuesday evening on a report of a domestic disturbance. Contact was made with the subjects involved who advised this was a dispute over an underage subject drinking. One male was cited for minor in possession of alcohol and a report was taken.

A harassment report was taken Tuesday evening from the 800 block of Hostetler Street. Police responded to the in lieu site early Wednesday morning after a caller reported a male subject was attempting to contact her which violates a no contact order. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

An identity theft report was taken Wednesday evening from the 900 block of Irvine Street after a victim reported someone accessed his bank account.

Jacob Ryan Phillips, 39, The Dalles, was arrested early Wednesday morning at West 10th and Irvine streets on a warrant for failure to appear.

Regional Jail

Alexandra Elina Rendon, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Alyssa Sheree McNally, 27, The Dalles, was jailed Tuesday on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Travis Michael Collins, 27, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

David James Jacobsen, 34, The Dalles, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.

David Joel Barbero, 65, Nehalem, was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Sherman County warrant for failure to appear.

Samuel Joseph Smith, 30, Vancouver, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a Gilliam County warrant for three counts of first-degree failure to appear and two counts of second degree failure to appear.