Letter to the Editor: Not flawed

To the editor:

In response to Scott Haanstad's letter to the editor commenting that it was a flawed decision to display fireworks in The Dalles on the Saturday prior to the 4th of July, I completely disagree. By doing so, residents of The Dalles and the Hood River areas had the chance to partake in both town's 4th of July festivities. Hood River had a nice parade and fireworks display on the 4th of July.





I believe there needs to be less of a division between The Dalles and Hood River area folks. Come on....It's only about 20 miles difference between the two towns.



By displaying the fireworks on a Saturday instead of the Tuesday (the 4th of July), more people had the opportunity to enjoy the fireworks as most had to go to work early on that next day — Wed. July 5th.

I live in Hood River, but because I had to work the next day, I didn't see the Hood River fireworks. I also didn't see the ones in The Dalles, but I really liked the option of seeing them on a different evening that wasn't a work night.

Let's be more united and enjoy the festivities both towns have to offer by spreading them out like it was this year.

Ashley Anderson

Hood Rive