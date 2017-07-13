Letter to the Editor: Not flawed

To the editor:
In response to Scott Haanstad's letter to the editor commenting that it was a flawed decision to display fireworks in The Dalles on the Saturday prior to the 4th of July, I completely disagree. By doing so, residents of The Dalles and the Hood River areas had the chance to partake in both town's 4th of July festivities. Hood River had a nice parade and fireworks display on the 4th of July.
I believe there needs to be less of a division between The Dalles and Hood River area folks. Come on....It's only about 20 miles difference between the two towns.
By displaying the fireworks on a Saturday instead of the Tuesday (the 4th of July), more people had the opportunity to enjoy the fireworks as most had to go to work early on that next day — Wed. July 5th.
I live in Hood River, but because I had to work the next day, I didn't see the Hood River fireworks. I also didn't see the ones in The Dalles, but I really liked the option of seeing them on a different evening that wasn't a work night.
Let's be more united and enjoy the festivities both towns have to offer by spreading them out like it was this year.
Ashley Anderson
Hood Rive
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment