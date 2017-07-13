Letter to the Editor: Trump violations

To the editor:

When President Donald Trump met in secret with Vladimir Putin at the G20 Summit he did not have independent witnesses or his own national security team present.

It lasted for more than two hours and afterward it appeared that President Trump agreed with Putin's assertion that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 election. What else was discussed?

Who knows because very little other information was released.

It is clear that the President of the United States sided with a former KGB agent and the leader of a hostile foreign power —the country that attacked and breached our nation's cyber defenses — in choosing to believe Russia over the assessments of his own intelligence and defense agencies.

President Trump has now diminished the original agreement he made to a joint task force on cyber-security with the Russians but reportedly agreed that it was time to put the issue of Russian hacking of our election infrastructure behind us.

All this while President Trump is under multiple investigations for collusion in this effort to undermine the integrity of our elections in his favor.

Treason? Certainly it is a violation of the president's most fundamental oath of office which is to defend the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic. It is worth noting that Russia is considered by the Joint Chiefs to be the greatest single national security threat to the United States.

This has become a matter of vital national security and of extreme urgency. It is becoming more and more obvious that President Trump is in violation of his oath of office, and is quite possibly colluding with attempts on the part of a hostile foreign power to penetrate our critical national security infrastructure and compromise our national defense.

Enough is enough, it is time for serious discussion within GOP Congressional leadership about impeachment, and/or invocation of the 25th Amendment.

Will Representative Greg Walden use his role as a senior member of the majority party in Congress to take the appropriate actions to protect the United States from Russian threats to our national security?

Now would be a good time to call Walden’s D.C. office (202)225-6730 or Hood River office (541)308-0300 and ask.

Beverly Sherrill

The Dalles